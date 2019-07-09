Christie’s to Auction Collection of Lee Bouvier Radziwill, KAWS Market Report, and More: Morning Links from July 9, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Market
Christie’s will auction the collection of socialite and designer Lee Bouvier Radziwill, sister of Jackie Kennedy, this October in New York. [ARTnews]
Pace Gallery, which has locations around the world, has closed its ten-year-old branch in Beijing. Says Pace founder Arne Glimcher: “It’s impossible to business in mainland China right now.” The gallery operates two locations in Hong Kong. [ARTnews]
“The KAWS Market: Is Desire for the World’s Best-Branded Artist in Danger of Bursting?” [Observer]
“LACMA Donor and ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Producer Riza Aziz Charged with Money Laundering in Malaysia.” [Artnet News]
Protest
“At the UK’s Manchester International Festival, Cuban artist and activist Tania Bruguera revealed plans to establish an investigative journalism initiative that will award prizes and grants and offer workshops for Cuban writers at the Institute of Artivism Hannah Arendt, which she founded in Havana in 2015.” [Artforum]
Mel Evans, the author of Artwash: Big Oil and the Arts, wrote an opinion piece on the recent art-world denunciations of BP. [Frieze]
Pictures
Check out a photo essay on some new L.A. murals paying tribute to Maya Angelou. [The New York Times]
A Chicago-based program begun by a group of lawyers, artists, and currently and formerly incarcerated men and their families fulfills the photography requests of inmates being held in solitary confinement. See some of their visions in a slide show. [The New Yorker]
Jenny Uglow reviewed an exhibition in Paris devoted to Dora Maar—“a star, a leading figure in Surrealist photo-montage of the mid-1930s.” [The New York Review of Books]
Misc.
Art-wise novelist Rachel Kushner wrote an introduction in praise of the “Mallarméan marmalade” in Wayne Koestenbaum’s newly republished Circus or, Moira Orfei in Aigues-Mortes: A Novel. [The Paris Review]
“Someone made a Bob Ross painting in ‘Minecraft’ and it’s absolutely delightful.” [Mashable]
See “the best shots by female photographers” of the Women’s World Cup. [The Guardian]