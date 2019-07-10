FLAG Art Foundation Spotlights Artist Lawrence Weiner at Tenth Anniversary Event



On April 16, ARTnews Editor-in-Chief Sarah Douglas moderated a discussion between Glenn Fuhrman, founder of the FLAG Art Foundation, and artist Lawrence Weiner at the Gagosian Shop in New York. The talk marked the occasion of the release of The FLAG Art Foundation: 2008–2018, a publication that looks back on ten years of exhibitions at the nonprofit art space. During the conversation, Weiner, whose work figures in the ongoing group outing “ON BOARD THE SHIPS AT SEA ARE WE” at the FLAG Art Foundation, answered questions about his career. The artist elaborated on the need for accessibility in the arts, some of his past public projects, his dislike of Helvetica, and more during the course of the event. The panel also delved into Weiner’s forthcoming work for the exterior of the Jewish Museum in New York; the piece will bear the message, “All the stars in the sky have the same face.” At one point in the discussion, when he was speaking about artists’ role in society, Weiner explained, “If you believe in what you’re doing and you place it in the world, it’s going to have an effect: good, bad, or indifferent. If you can’t take responsibility for it, basically, get out of the kitchen.”