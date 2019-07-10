Kayne Griffin Corcoran Has Added Jamie Goldblatt Manné as Director

COURTESY KAYNE GRIFFIN CORCORAN

Los Angeles gallery Kayne Griffin Corcoran has added Jamie Goldblatt Manné as a new co-director, joining Colleen Grennan. Genevieve Day acts as the gallery’s senior director. Manné comes to Kayne Griffin Corcoran from the Marciano Foundation in Los Angeles, where she served as director for two years, after having managed the Marciano Collection for seven years.

Maggie Kayne, founding partner along with Bill Griffin and James Corcoran in Kayne Griffin Corcoran, which opened in 2012, said of Manné’s appointment, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome Jamie… and know she will be a tremendous asset as we continually look for new and innovative ways to support and service our artists.”

Manné will be charged with expanding Kayne Griffin Corcoran’s community outreach programming, as well as managing the gallery’s growing list of artists. Last week, the gallery, which has historically focused on contemporary artists from Southern California, added Brooklyn-based artist Sam Moyer to their lineup. Back in April, they also tapped Anthony Hernandez to join the roster, which also includes Mary Corse, Ken Price, Hank Willis Thomas, Dara Friedman, and James Turrell.

Kayne explained the midsize gallery’s goals further, and how Manné aligns with them, saying, “at a moment when the traditional gallery model is changing so rapidly it’s important to think outside the box. Coming from one of Los Angeles’s most visible arts nonprofits, Jamie will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas which we look forward to integrating into the gallery’s vision.”