Wong Ping at Camden Arts Centre, London
Installation view of “Wong Ping: Heart Digger,” 2019, at Camden Arts Centre, London.
LUKE WALKER/©WONG PING
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Wong Ping: Heart Digger” is on view at the Camden Arts Centre in London through Sunday, September 15. The solo exhibition is the Hong Kong–based artist’s first institutional show in the United Kingdom, which came as a result of winning the inaugural iteration of the Camden Art Centre Emerging Artist Prize at the Frieze Art Fair in London in 2018.
Wong Ping, Brick Boner, 2019, installation view, at Camden Arts Centre, London.
LUKE WALKER/©WONG PING
Wong Ping, Organic Smuggling Tunnel (Chunk 1), 2019, installation view, at Camden Arts Centre, London.
LUKE WALKER/©WONG PING/COURTESY EDOUARD MALINGUE GALLERY
