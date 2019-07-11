David Zwirner Plans Paris Gallery, Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Mural, Frank Bowling, and More: Morning Links from July 11, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Market
Blue-chipper David Zwirner will open a location in Paris—the sixth branch for his gallery—in October with a Raymond Pettibon exhibition during the FIAC art fair. [ARTnews]
The Law
New York gallery owner Subhash Kapoor has been charged with “trafficking more than $140 million in stolen antiquities” by state prosecutors. [Associated Press/Time]
William D. Cohan: “a New York appellate court has upheld a ruling that returned two prized Egon Schiele drawings to the heirs of Fritz Grünbaum, a Viennese cabaret singer whose large art collection was confiscated before he was murdered in a Nazi concentration camp in 1941.” [The New York Times]
The Epstein Affair
Ben Widdicombe relays the history of 9 East 71st Street, the Upper East Side mansion of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested on sex-trafficking charges earlier this week. One source says that Epstein “has a mural on the terrace, the whole length of the building, of a prison yard with barbed wire and guard towers.” [Town & Country]
A spokesperson for the family foundation of Leon Black said that Jeffrey Epstein resigned as a director in 2007 “at the family’s request.” It had been reported that Epstein had continued as a director of the MoMA president’s foundation after becoming a convicted sex offender. The spox said Epstein’s name had remained on paperwork through 2012 because of a “recording error.” [Bloomberg]
Collectors
David Geffen is among the producers of the forthcoming Broadway outing for West Side Story. [Page Six]
The Critics
The Frank Bowling retrospective at Tate Britain in London is “too small and narrow to assess his Atlantic-spanning career—and a bit too eager to inscribe Mr. Bowling into a British practice of low-risk, landscape-fixated, not-quite-abstraction,” Jason Farago writes. [The New York Times]
The Talent
The Atlanta-based publication Burnaway, which focuses on the American South, has added Charlie Tatum, a former staffer at the now-closed Pelican Bomb, as regional editor-at-large. [Burnaway]
The International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C., has hired Bernice Chu, the founding director of the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in St. Petersburg, Florida, to oversee its planning and operations. [The Post and Courier]