Minneapolis Institute of Art Will Hang Every Artwork Submitted for Once-in-a-Decade Open-Call Show

The Minneapolis Institute of Art’s popular “Foot in the Door” series has returned for its fifth edition. The unique exhibition invites Minnesota-based artists to submit works that do not exceed one cubic foot in size—and all that meet this guideline will be accepted and displayed.
The previous iteration of the MIA series, “Foot in the Door 4,” took place in 2010 and attracted over 100,000 visitors. The original exhibition series began in 1980, with 740 artists from the state submitting works. The number of participants has steadily risen over the years, and in 2010, over 4,800 artists had pieces in the show.
More information on the submission process for “Foot in the Door 5” will be announced on the museum’s website in January, and submissions will be accepted in spring.
Nicole Soukup, assistant curator of contemporary art at the MIA, said in a release, “The exhibition quite literally enables artists to get their (cubic) foot in the door, often for the first time, at a major museum.” Aside from the new and emerging artists the exhibit attracts, “Foot in the Door” has also inspired multiple generations from artist families to participate as a group to submit a piece.
Soukup continued, “We welcome all artists, from the amateur to the professional, to participate. Everyone is encouraged to share their work, and we look forward to seeing the diversity and enthusiasm of Minnesota’s artistic communities on display in our Target Galleries next summer.”