The Studio Museum in Harlem Names Three Recipients for the 2019-2020 Artist-In-Residence Program

COURTESY THE STUDIO MUSEUM IN HARLEM

The Studio Museum in Harlem has named E. Jane, Naudline Pierre, and Elliot Reed the recipients of its 2019-2020 artist-in-residence program. Beginning this October and extending through September of 2020, these three artists will have access to studio space at a temporary programming space located at 429 West 127th Street, as well as institutional and material support from the museum. The residency will eventually culminate in an exhibition at MoMA PS1 in summer of 2020. Those selected were chosen by a panel of Studio Museum staffers, alongside consulting curators Lumi Tan of The Kitchen, Jasmine Wahi, the founder and co-director of Project for Empty Space, and a former residence recipient, artist Sable Elyse Smith.

Each of the artists chosen have varying practices: E. Jane blends conceptual art and musical performance, gaining inspiration from femininity and black liberation, Naudline Pierre creates otherworldly paintings and drawings rooted in mythology and messages of an apocalypse, and Elliot Reed is a performance artist dedicated to “anti-theatrics,” working without make-up or costume.

In a release, Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the museum, welcomed the artists to the “group of more than 100 of the most amazing and innovative artists working today.” Legacy Russell, the museum’s associate curator of exhibitions, added, “In form, subject matter, and concept, the diverse practices of our three artists in residence for 2019–20 are all on the cutting edge, expanding the canon and showing us what’s possible in art today and even giving us a glimpse of what art might be tomorrow.”