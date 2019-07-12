Beijing Arts Districts Evictions, Leonardo da Vinci, Picasso’s Works on Paper, and More: Morning Links from July 12, 2019

Controversies
Artists residing in two arts districts in Beijing were abruptly evicted. “We’re not prepared at all,” one artist said. “And no one has explained it to us.” [The Art Newspaper]
A billboard advertising an exhibition of Islamic art at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was vandalized with xenophobic phrases. In a statement, the museum said it would not be “deterred by any form of intolerance.” [New York Daily News]
Pyotr Pavlensky, the Russian dissident artist known for his boundary-pushing performances, gets the profile treatment. “Everything in my art is done to make people think,” he says. [The New York Times]
Museums
Holland Cotter on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s presentation of Leonardo da Vinci’s Saint Jerome Praying in the Wilderness: “Powerful this picture is, as dramatically rich as a three-act opera, with a full-throttle aria of scorching anguish at its center.” [The New York Times]
A 300-work exhibition of Pablo Picasso’s works on paper is headed to the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio next spring. [Cleveland.com]
The Sarasota Art Museum in Florida has changed its name, and it will now be known as Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College. [Sarasota Herald Tribune]
Ginger Shulick Porcella, the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, will step down from her post next year. [Tucson Sentinel]
Collecting
In his review of a new book about the Duveen Brothers, James Tarmy writes that the story of their collecting habits will act as a “reminder of the fickleness of taste that should chill any contemporary collector today.” [Bloomberg]
Madonna’s former art adviser is selling off the singer’s personal belongings. Here’s why. [Artnet News]
Nina Simone
John Legend, Issa Rae, and Mahershala Ali are among those to have donated to a campaign to preserve Nina Simone’s childhood home. The campaign was first kicked off in 2017 by artists Ellen Gallagher, Rashid Johnson, Julie Mehretu, and Adam Pendleton. [ARTnews]