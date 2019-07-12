Penske Media Corporation Acquires Art Market Monitor

Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of ARTnews, will acquire Art Market Monitor, an online publication run by its founding editor Marion Maneker since 2008. Through the acquisition, Maneker will become editorial director of Art Media Holdings, a company that oversees ARTnews and Art in America.
Prior to launching Art Market Monitor, Maneker was the publisher of HarperCollins’s business books imprint from 2002 to 2007. He also served as an editor at Simon & Schuster, and his writing has appeared in New York Magazine, the New York Sun, and Slate.
Art Market Monitor offers in-depth news and analysis about the art market, and also offers a premium subscription service. In addition to its editorial offerings, the website produces a podcast called Artelligence.
PMC acquired ARTnews and Art in America in 2018. Other publications in its portfolio include Variety, WWD, Robb Report, Rolling Stone, and Indiewire.
Penske’s letter announcing the news follows below.
Dear Team,
I’m excited to share with you that PMC is acquiring Art Market Monitor, the leading authority on art market analysis, pricing, and trends. Art Market Monitor has an intensive readership within the gallery, auction house, legal, banking and asset management communities. The addition of Art Market Monitor to our previous acquisitions of ARTnews and Art in America further expands our investment in the category.
In the art world, where a significantly fragmented audience spans so many websites, newsletters, and brands, PMC sees the opportunity to augment these exceptional brands with further investments in content and editorial, complemented by robust data and analytic tools, and growing an engaging live media and event business. This acquisition adds a strong subscription business that expands PMC’s reach and influence in the art vertical.
As part of the acquisition, Art Market Monitor’s principal Marion Maneker will join PMC’s Art Media Holdings business as Editorial Director, where he will be working closely with our existing ARTnews and Art in America properties to continue to grow and expand PMC’s presence in the art business. Featured often on NPR and CNBC as a leading expert on the art market, Marion has over 20 years of editorial and publishing experience with companies like Simon and Schuster, HarperCollins, and leading publications such as New York Magazine, the New York Sun, and Slate. We are pleased to have Marion join our talented team at Art Media Holdings and look forward to his valued contributions to building our art media business.
I would also like to announce that Victoria Hopper, the President and CEO of AMH, will be leaving AMH to pursue other opportunities. I would like to thank Victoria for everything she has done over the last five years to lead Art Media Holdings and we wish her the best in her future endeavors.
With great excitement for all that’s to come,
Jay