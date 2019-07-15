Curator Resigns from 500 Capp Street, Donna Huanca at the Marciano Art Foundation, and More: Morning Links from July 15, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Diego Villalobos has resigned from his role as curator at San Francisco’s 500 Capp Street Foundation. The museum, which has been entangled in controversy since its chief curator, Bob Linder, was laid off last month, will be left without a staff curator after Villalobos leaves his post on July 16. [San Francisco Chronicle]
Sadie Roberts-Joseph, an activist and founder of the Baton Rouge African-American Museum, was found dead in the trunk of a car in the Louisiana city on Friday. She was 75 years old, and the cause of her death is currently unknown. [The Washington Post]
“The two chairmen of the Biennale Paris’s vetting committee resigned over the inclusion of exhibitors targeted by criminal investigations,” The Art Newspaper reports. [The Art Newspaper]
Exhibitions
CBS News sat down with Denise Murrell, who curated the exhibition “Black Models: From Géricault to Matisse” at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and the previous iteration of that show staged at Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery. [CBS News]
Here’s a look at Donna Huanca’s show at the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles. The exhibition features eight models wearing body paint, of whom Huanca said, “Their voices are included in the catalog we’re making. Their names are on the walls. I want them to be collaborators.” [The New York Times]
Take a look at images from Jamian Juliano-Villani’s exhibition at Massimo De Carlo in London. The solo outing brings together recent paintings by the artist. [ARTnews]
9 Events in New York
This week, Leonardo da Vinci’s unfinished Saint Jerome Praying in the Wilderness goes on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the musician and performer Onyx Ashanti comes to Tompkins Square Park, and more. [ARTnews]
And more!
The Times answers a number of questions surrounding Bob Ross’s life, works, and even his pet squirrels. [The New York Times]
Two landscapes painted by Paul Cézanne will be exhibited together for the first time at London’s Luxembourg & Dayan gallery this fall. The two works were originally on the same sheet of paper, but it seems that the artist tore them apart in the 1880s. [Atlas Obscura]
Photographer Lucia Fainzilber’s latest project, titled “The Cookbook,” focuses on nine different shades of color. She said that each dish featured in the series “presents a different combination of ingredients, all of which coexist in an attempt to create a harmonic feast for the eye.” [The Guardian]