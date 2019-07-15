9 Art Events in New York: Leonardo da Vinci, Pierre Cardin, Onyx Ashanti, and More

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARTH GREENAN GALLERY, NEW YORK

MONDAY, JULY 15

Exhibition: Leonardo da Vinci at Metropolitan Museum of Art

To mark the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will show the artist’s unfinished painting Saint Jerome Praying in the Wilderness. Leonardo began the work, which is on loan from the Vatican Museums, around 1483, and the piece provides a chance to examine Leonardo’s process up close—it even contains a few of the artist’s fingerprints on its surface.

Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

PHOTO: ©GOVERNATORATE OF THE VATICAN CITY STATE – VATICAN MUSEUMS, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED/VATICAN CITY, MUSEI VATICANI

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Screening: Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Untold Story at Guggenheim Museum

Tamra Davis’s 2010 documentary Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child looks at how the artist navigated an overwhelmingly white art world, traces his rise to prominence, and examines his relationship with Andy Warhol. The Guggenheim’s presentation of the film coincides with the museum’s ongoing exhibition of Basquiat’s work, which takes as its point of departure a painting responding to police brutality in New York.

Guggenheim Museum, 1071 5th Avenue, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Exhibition: “36 Works on Paper” at Garth Greenan Gallery

As its title suggests, this exhibition will bring together 36 works on paper by artists on the gallery’s roster, including Paul Feeley, Allan D’Arcangelo, Nicholas Krushenick, Rosalyn Drexler, and Mark Greenwold. One highlight of the show is Jaune Quick-to-See Smith’s enigmatic and whimsical Trade Canoe: Starry, Starry Night (2017), which depicts several figures and creatures, rendered in charcoal, graphite, conté crayon, and pastel, gathered around a canoe.

Garth Greenan Gallery, 545 West 20th Street, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Talk: “A Possibility That Exists Alongside” at New Museum

To complement artists Melanie Crean, Shaun Leonardo, and Sable Elyse Smith’s exhibition “Mirror/Echo/Tilt,” which features a collaboratively produced video intended to counter prevailing narratives about mass incarceration in the United States, Leonardo and poet Nicole Sealey will lead a walkthrough of the show. Thursday’s program is part of the New Museum’s series “A Possibility that Exists Alongside,” which aims to highlight the “capacity of voice” to provoke change. Also set to participate in this series this summer is Chicanx poet and painter Jess Saldaña, whose writing explores the intersections of decolonization, linguistics, labor, and queer identity, and Smith.

New Museum, 235 Bowery, 6 p.m.

PHOTO: COURTESY ARCHIVES PIERRE CARDIN/©ARCHIVES PIERRE CARDIN

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Exhibition: Pierre Cardin at Brooklyn Museum

“Pierre Cardin: Future Fashion” is a retrospective of the visionary Italian-born French designer’s decades-long career. Captivated by the Space Age during the 1960s, Cardin rejected gendered silhouettes in favor of bold geometry and unisex couture that blurred the line between avant-garde fashion and fine art. Over 170 materials drawn from his studio will be showcased in an immersive environment inspired by his showrooms. Among the pieces included are fashions from Cardin’s 1964 “Cosmocorps” collection, personal photographs, and industrial designs.

Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Performance: “The Dead Walk Into a Bar” at Park Avenue Armory

As part of Hito Steyerl’s current exhibition “Drill,” the Park Avenue Armory will stage “The Dead Walk Into a Bar,” a performance-lecture by Anton Vidokle, Adam Khalil, and Bayley Sweitzer. The centerpiece of Steyerl’s exhibition is Drill (2019), a work that ponders the Armory’s history and its relation to recent instances of gun violence, and “The Dead Walk into a Bar” will focus on similar subject matter, presenting shooting victims as resurrected beings that—as the event’s listing puts it—“become aware of the reality of their corporeal reinsertion: perhaps the world of the living is not a world at all; to be alive in this place may merely be an exhibit.”

Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Avenue, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets $10

Performance: Onyx Ashanti at Tompkins Square Park

The musician and performer Onyx Ashanti has invented the Sonocyb, a constantly morphing system that includes wearable synthesizer controllers and that is 3D-printed by the artist. Short for Sonocybernetics, the invention is meant to question what it might mean for a human being to be programmed. At this performance, Ashanti will rely on his hands, feet, and head to question the relationship between bodies and technologies. Following a performance in Tompkins Square Park, Ashanti will hold a workshop at Aeon Bookstore; the day after, he will perform at Bar Laika in Brooklyn.

Tompkins Square Park, 4 p.m.

COURTESY THE ARTIST

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Performance: “Alternatives & Futures” at Queens Museum

For this day-long event, three artists will lead performances and discussions related to the Queens Museum’s current exhibition “Mundos Alternos: Art and Science Fiction in the Americas.” Beta-Local, an artist-run organization from San Juan, Puerto Rico, will kick of the event with a project that explores the notion of “aliens,” both as it relates to sci-fi and to xenophobia. That will be followed by Guadalupe Maravilla’s performance Walk on Water—which will take place on the museum’s panorama of New York City and is intended to “cleanse political phobias and blockages of New Yorkers,” according to a release—and a Black Quantum Futurism work about gentrification.

Queens Museum, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 1–6 p.m.

Party: “Power Play” at Rubin Museum of Art

This week, the Rubin Museum of Art is hosting its annual summer block party, which is loosely themed around notions of power. Attendees can create stress balls and explore the concept of wind-powered messages with artist Kyung-Jin Kim, or they can simply enjoy the food, courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the Commons Chelsea, and others.

Rubin Museum of Art, 150 East 17th Street, 1–4 p.m.