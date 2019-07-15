ARTnews in Brief: Jenny Holzer Honored by Creative Time, and More from July 15, 2019

COURTESY ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY NEW YORK/PRESENTED BY CREATIVE TIME/PHOTO BY CHARLIE SAMUELS

Monday, July 15, 2019

Tate Names New Chief Operating Officer

Tate, which has museums in London, Liverpool, and St. Ives, has hired Victoria Cheetham to be its chief operating officer. Cheetham most recently worked as executive director of arts at the Southbank Centre in London, where she had been a member of the executive team since 2010. She has previously held senior roles at the Barbican Centre in the capital city. Maria Balshaw, director of Tate, said of the new COO in a statement, “Her enthusiasm for Tate, combined with her outstanding skills and experience in the arts, will be invaluable in the coming years as we take Tate forward into a new era.”

Creative Time Gala to Honor Jenny Holzer

The New York–based organization Creative Time is set to honor Jenny Holzer at its 2019 annual gala, which takes place on October 24. Former honorees have included artists such as Kara Walker, Vik Muniz, Pedro Reyes, and Julian Schnabel. Holzer has collaborated with Creative Time before, notably for a two-part, text-based presentation in 2004 that included the pieces For the City and For New York City: Planes and Projections. Those works, respectively, saw Holzer’s “Truisms” emblazoned on banners that flew behind a squadron of planes and a selected series of quotes from renowned poets projected over different areas of New York City.