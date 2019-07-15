Jamian Juliano-Villani Offers Amy Winehouse Mirages, Goats Wearing Uggs at Massimo De Carlo in London
Installation view of “Jamian Juliano-Villani: Let’s Kill Nicole,” 2019, at Massimo De Carlo, London.
TODD-WHITE ART PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY MASSIMO DE CARLO, MILAN/LONDON/HONG KONG
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Jamian Juliano-Villani: Let’s Kill Nicole” is on view at Massimo De Carlo in London through Saturday, September 21. The solo exhibition, her second with the gallery, presents recent paintings by the artist. Also here: a sculpture involving a children’s toy and a kinetic dildo.
