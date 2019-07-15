ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

Jamian Juliano-Villani Offers Amy Winehouse Mirages, Goats Wearing Uggs at Massimo De Carlo in London

By Posted 07/15/19 8:00 am

Installation view of "Jamian Juliano-Villani: Let’s Kill Nicole," 2019, at Massimo De Carlo, London

Installation view of “Jamian Juliano-Villani: Let’s Kill Nicole,” 2019, at Massimo De Carlo, London.

TODD-WHITE ART PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY MASSIMO DE CARLO, MILAN/LONDON/HONG KONG

Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.

© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Article Tags