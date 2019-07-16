Philippe de Montebello Curates at Park Avenue Armory, and More: Morning Links from July 16, 2019

On View
Jerry Saltz writes on outsider artist Joseph Yaokum’s show at Venus Over Manhattan, describing the work as having a “metaphysical feel and recall[ing] shimmering, illuminated Byzantine manuscripts and amorphous Chinese-landscape ink paintings that continually reconfigure themselves into different spaces.” [Vulture]
Check out photos of Akira Ikezoe’s exhibition in Guatemala City, “A veces hay que bajar para poder subir” (‘Sometimes you have to go down to go up’).” [ARTnews]
Heather Dewey-Hagborg’s “At The Temperature of My Body” at Fridman Gallery employs biotechnology while critiquing it. [The Economist]
James Nares, who recently came out as a trans woman, is profiled on the heels of his retrospective at the Milwaukee Art Museum. He explains, “My generation of artists sowed many seeds that have come to fruit with these younger generations. If I think back to, like, Mapplethorpe, Jack Smith, I was part of the work that was done, even if I wasn’t addressing it directly, I was there, I was supportive, and in a way I’m reaping that.” [Artnet news]
News
Park Avenue Armory’s annual Winter Show’s loan exhibition will display works from the Hispanic Society Museum & Library, curated by its chairman, former Met curator Philippe de Montebello, along with designer Peter Marino. [ARTnews]
The Public Art Fund has tapped Kellie Honeycutt as deputy director, and Daniel S. Palmer as a curator. [ARTnews]
Murals have been cropping up in Los Angeles to commemorate the life of rapper Nipsey Hussle who was fatally shot outside his clothing store a few months ago. [Los Angeles Times]
Food For Thought
Behold, the 25 works of art that define the contemporary age. At least, according to David Breslin, Martha Rosler, Kelly Taxter, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Torey Thornton. [New York Times]
Françoise Gilot, Picasso’s lover and muse, recently had her controversial memoir Life With Picasso reissued by New York Review Books Classics, prompting her role in Picasso’s life to be re-examined. [New Yorker]