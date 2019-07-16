Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Mirror Room’ Will Alight in Connecticut This Fall

©YAYOI KUSAMA/COURTESY OTA FINE ARTS, TOKYO/SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI AND VICTORIA MIRO, LONDON/VENICE

Sound the alarms and mark your calendars! A Yayoi Kusama “Infinity Mirror Room” is coming to the Westport Arts Center in Connecticut. The work, titled Where the Lights in My Heart Go (2016), will be shown along with Kusama’s installation Narcissus Garden (1966–present) beginning September 22.

Both pieces are being loaned to the museum from the collection of Lauren and Derek Goodman. Amanda Innes, the executive director of the Westport Arts Center, told ARTnews, “It’s really an honor and privilege for us here in Connecticut to have the ability to make this happen, and the fact that it coincides with our grand opening into a new and expanded space makes it all the more special.”

Where the Lights in My Heart Go, which will be available to visitors who purchase timed tickets priced at $15, is a 10-by-10-foot stainless steel chamber. Its interior contains mirrored walls with small peepholes that allow natural light to seep inside, which creates the impression of a boundless starry expanse projected before the viewer. The Westport Arts Center will be displaying the “Infinity Mirror Room” indoors.

A version of Where the Lights in My Heart Go was on view last year at the deCordova Sculpture Park in Lincoln, Massachusetts, and the artist has previously described the work as a “subtle planetarium.”

Iterations of Narcissus Garden have been presented at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in Las Vegas, the Frieze art fair in New York, and Fort Tilden in Queens, New York, in the past year. The work, which comprises mirrored orbs arranged on the ground, debuted at the 33rd Venice Biennale in 1966, where Kusama staged an unofficial and unsanctioned exhibition of the piece.

The two works will remain on view in Connecticut through November 2.