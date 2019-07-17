Candy Jernigan’s Inimitable Works on Paper at Commercial Street in Provincetown
Candy Jernigan, Texas Shootout/The Death of a Heart, n.d., ink and watercolor on paper.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Candy Jernigan: Death of a Heart” is on view at Commercial Street in Provincetown, Massachusetts, through Thursday, July 18. The show brings together works on paper by the late artist, who was a prominent figure in the Provincetown art scene of the 1970s.
Candy Jernigan, In Memory of Bucky Nelson, n.d., colored pencil on paper.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Candy Jernigan, Untitled, n.d., ink on paper.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Candy Jernigan, Punk Girl Love, n.d., pastel and paper on board.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Candy Jernigan, Hollywood, FL, n.d., mixed media on paper.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Installation view of “Candy Jernigan: Death of a Heart,” 2019, at Commercial Street, Provincetown.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Candy Jernigan, A Religious Fanatic Comes to Visit, 1980, pastel on paper and board.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Candy Jernigan, Exorcism, n.d., colored pencil on paper.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Candy Jernigan, Using Ones Head for Something Other Than a Hatrack, n.d., ink on paper.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
Installation view of “Candy Jernigan: Death of a Heart,” 2019, at Commercial Street, Provincetown.
COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN
