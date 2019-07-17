ARTnews

 

Candy Jernigan’s Inimitable Works on Paper at Commercial Street in Provincetown

Posted 07/17/19

Candy Jernigan, 'Texas Shootout/The Death of a Heart,' n.d., ink and watercolor on paper

Candy Jernigan, Texas Shootout/The Death of a Heart, n.d., ink and watercolor on paper.

COURTESY COMMERCIAL STREET, PROVINCETOWN

Today’s show: “Candy Jernigan: Death of a Heart” is on view at Commercial Street in Provincetown, Massachusetts, through Thursday, July 18. The show brings together works on paper by the late artist, who was a prominent figure in the Provincetown art scene of the 1970s.

