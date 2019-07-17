Warhol Foundation Awards $3.8 M. in Grants for Shows of Barbara Kruger, Lorraine O’Grady, Julie Mehretu, More

COURTESY ALABAMA CONTEMPORARY

The New York–based Andy Warhol Foundation has given $3.81 million to 41 arts organizations in the United States and Canada as part of its spring 2019 grant cycle. Funds will support exhibitions, publications, and other programming at the winning institutions.

Among the organizations receiving $100,000 for single exhibitions are the Art Institute of Chicago, for its “Barbara Kruger: Rethink. Remake. Replay” show, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, for its presentation “Dawoud Bey: An American Project,” and New York’s Whitney Museum, which is planning a retrospective of work by Julie Mehretu. The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., got $75,000 for the exhibition “Moira Dryer: Back in Business,” and $100,000 went to the New Museum in New York for its presentation of “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America.”

The full list of grants follows below:

Spring 2019 Grant Recipients | Support for Single Exhibitions

Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, “Barbara Kruger: Rethink. Remake. Replay,” $100,000

Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, “Lorraine O’Grady, Both/And,” $100,000

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Miami, “Inter | Sectionality: Diaspora Art in the Creole City,” $80,000

New Museum, New York, “”Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America,” $100,000

The Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill, New York, “Telling Stories” and “Platform: Tomashi Jackson,” $100,000

The Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C., “”Moira Dryer: Back in Business,” $75,000

The Power Plant, Toronto, “Arctic/Amazon,” $100,000

The Queens Museum, New York, “Property and Life,” $75,000

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco, “Dawoud Bey: An American Project,” $100,000

Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, Julie Mehretu exhibition, $100,000

Spring 2019 Grant Recipients | Program Support