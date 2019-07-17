Warhol Foundation Awards $3.8 M. in Grants for Shows of Barbara Kruger, Lorraine O’Grady, Julie Mehretu, More

The New York–based Andy Warhol Foundation has given $3.81 million to 41 arts organizations in the United States and Canada as part of its spring 2019 grant cycle. Funds will support exhibitions, publications, and other programming at the winning institutions.
Among the organizations receiving $100,000 for single exhibitions are the Art Institute of Chicago, for its “Barbara Kruger: Rethink. Remake. Replay” show, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, for its presentation “Dawoud Bey: An American Project,” and New York’s Whitney Museum, which is planning a retrospective of work by Julie Mehretu. The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., got $75,000 for the exhibition “Moira Dryer: Back in Business,” and $100,000 went to the New Museum in New York for its presentation of “Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America.”
The full list of grants follows below:
Spring 2019 Grant Recipients | Support for Single Exhibitions
- Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, “Barbara Kruger: Rethink. Remake. Replay,” $100,000
- Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, “Lorraine O’Grady, Both/And,” $100,000
- Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, Miami, “Inter | Sectionality: Diaspora Art in the Creole City,” $80,000
- New Museum, New York, “”Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America,” $100,000
- The Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill, New York, “Telling Stories” and “Platform: Tomashi Jackson,” $100,000
- The Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C., “”Moira Dryer: Back in Business,” $75,000
- The Power Plant, Toronto, “Arctic/Amazon,” $100,000
- The Queens Museum, New York, “Property and Life,” $75,000
- San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco, “Dawoud Bey: An American Project,” $100,000
- Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, Julie Mehretu exhibition, $100,000
Spring 2019 Grant Recipients | Program Support
- Alabama Contemporary Art Center, Mobile, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Arizona State University Art Museum, Tempe, $90,000 (over 2 years)
- Artists’ Television Access, San Francisco, $60,000 (over 2 years)
- Art21, New York, $100,000
- Beall Center for Art and Technology / University of California, Irvine, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Bidoun Projects, Brooklyn, $75,000 (over 2 years)
- Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts / Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Center for Independent Documentary, Boston, Shirley Clarke documentary, $100,000
- The Center for Land Use Interpretation, Culver City, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Charlotte Street Foundation, Kansas City, Missouri, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Clockshop, Los Angeles, $60,000 (over 2 years)
- Coleman Center for the Arts, York, Alabama, $80,000 (over 2 years)
- Committee on Global Thought, Columbia University, New York $95,000
- Denniston Hill, Glen Wild, New York, $80,000 (over 2 years)
- The Drawing Center, New York, $120,000 (over 2 years)
- Human Resources, Los Angeles, $60,000 (over 2 years)
- The Lab, San Francisco, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Light Work, Syracuse, New York, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, New York $120,000 (over 2 years)
- M12, Broomfield, Colorado, $60,000 (over 2 years)
- Museum of Contemporary Art, Tucson, Arizona, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- New Orleans Film Society, New Orleans, Louisiana, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Oklahoma City, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Participant Inc., New York, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Performa, New York, $100,000
- Printed Matter, New York $120,000 (over 2 years)
- Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- Southern Exposure, San Francisco, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- University Galleries, Illinois State University, Normal, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- The USF Contemporary Art Museum (CAM), Tampa, Florida, $100,000 (over 2 years)
- The Velaslavasay Panorama, Los Angeles, $60,000 (over 2 years)