With Catalogue Raisonné Underway, David Smith Estate Names Jennifer Field Executive Director

COURTESY DAVID SMITH ESTATE

The David Smith Estate has named Jennifer Field its new executive director. Through the position, she will oversee projects related to the sculptor’s work, of which some monumental pieces are currently showing at Yorkshire Sculpture Park in England.

In a statement, Field said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Estate of David Smith in a capacity that draws upon my range of professional and scholarly experiences, yet allows me to focus in a sustained way upon Smith’s remarkable artistic contributions.”

Field was most recently director of exhibitions and head of research at Di Donna Galleries in New York. Prior to that, she held positions at Sotheby’s, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Willem De Kooning Foundation.

Her appointment comes almost one year after the David Smith Estate restructured, following the departure of its longtime director Peter Stevens, who had led the estate for 35 years. At that time, Smith’s daughters—Rebecca and Candida Smith—were named co-presidents.

“With her understanding of and enthusiasm for 20th-century modernism, as well as her practical experience in the field, we are confident that she’ll be a great asset in our efforts to expand awareness of our father’s place in the cultural history of America and of modern art,” Smith’s daughters said in a statement.

Future projects for the estate include an exhibition of Smith’s sculptures and drawings due to open at Hauser & Wirth’s location in Somerset, England, in September and a catalogue raisonné set to be released in the fall of 2020.

Correction 7/18/19, 4:05 p.m.: An earlier version of this article misstated the release date of the David Smith catalogue raisonné. It comes out in the fall of 2020, not in February. The post has been updated to reflect this.