Here’s the Exhibitor List for NADA’s Inaugural Chicago Invitational

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has announced the exhibitor list for a brand-new contemporary fair, the Chicago Invitational, which takes place in Chicago September 18–21.
For the inaugural date, 35 exhibitors from 19 cities in 11 countries will come to the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, among them Los Angeles’ Night Gallery, New York’s Rachel Uffner Gallery, and Chicago’s Shane Campbell Gallery. In addition to the hotel’s event space, some exhibitors will show in rented hotel rooms on the fourth floor. Three galleries will present solo exhibitions of artists; Callicoon Fine Arts will present work by Kahlil Robert Irving, Proyectos Ultravioleta will present Elisabeth Wild’s work, and Fierman will have a selection from Uman.
Check out the full list of exhibitors below:
Adams and Ollman, Portland
Altman Siegel, San Francisco
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York
Helena Anrather Gallery, New York
Callicoon Fine Arts, New York
Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago
Carbon 12, Dubai
Careva, Riga
DOCUMENT, Chicago
Derek Eller Gallery, New York
Et al., San Francisco
FIERMAN, New York
Geary, New York
Good Weather, North Little Rock
The Green Gallery, Milwaukee
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York
M. LeBlanc, Chicago
Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne
Martos Gallery, New York
Midway Contemporary Art, Minneapolis
MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo
Morán Morán, Los Angeles
NEW DISCRETIONS, New York
Night Gallery, Los Angeles
ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul
PACT, Paris
Parisian Laundry, Montréal
PATRON, Chicago
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City
Ratio 3, San Francisco
Regards, Chicago
Reyes | Finn, Detroit
Soft Opening, London
Stems Gallery, Brussels
Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York
Volume Gallery, Chicago