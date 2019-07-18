Here’s the Exhibitor List for NADA’s Inaugural Chicago Invitational

COURTESY STEMS GALLERY

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has announced the exhibitor list for a brand-new contemporary fair, the Chicago Invitational, which takes place in Chicago September 18–21.

For the inaugural date, 35 exhibitors from 19 cities in 11 countries will come to the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, among them Los Angeles’ Night Gallery, New York’s Rachel Uffner Gallery, and Chicago’s Shane Campbell Gallery. In addition to the hotel’s event space, some exhibitors will show in rented hotel rooms on the fourth floor. Three galleries will present solo exhibitions of artists; Callicoon Fine Arts will present work by Kahlil Robert Irving, Proyectos Ultravioleta will present Elisabeth Wild’s work, and Fierman will have a selection from Uman.

Check out the full list of exhibitors below:

Adams and Ollman, Portland

Altman Siegel, San Francisco

Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York

Helena Anrather Gallery, New York

Callicoon Fine Arts, New York

Shane Campbell Gallery, Chicago

Carbon 12, Dubai

Careva, Riga

DOCUMENT, Chicago

Derek Eller Gallery, New York

Et al., San Francisco

FIERMAN, New York

Geary, New York

Good Weather, North Little Rock

The Green Gallery, Milwaukee

Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

M. LeBlanc, Chicago

Galerie Christian Lethert, Cologne

Martos Gallery, New York

Midway Contemporary Art, Minneapolis

MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo

Morán Morán, Los Angeles

NEW DISCRETIONS, New York

Night Gallery, Los Angeles

ONE AND J. Gallery, Seoul

PACT, Paris

Parisian Laundry, Montréal

PATRON, Chicago

Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

Ratio 3, San Francisco

Regards, Chicago

Reyes | Finn, Detroit

Soft Opening, London

Stems Gallery, Brussels

Rachel Uffner Gallery, New York

Volume Gallery, Chicago