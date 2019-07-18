ARTnews

 

Tom Allen’s Otherworldly Flowers Bloom at Lulu in Mexico City

By Posted 07/18/19 8:00 am

Tom Allen, 'Musella Lasiocarpa,' 2018, oil on canvas

Tom Allen, Musella Lasiocarpa, 2018, oil on canvas.

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LULU, MEXICO CITY

Today’s show: Tom Allen’s solo exhibition “Là-bas” is on view at Lulu in Mexico City through Saturday, August 17. The show features six new flower paintings by the Los Angeles–based artist, whose depictions of nature teem with color, energy, and eroticism.

