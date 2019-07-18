Tom Allen’s Otherworldly Flowers Bloom at Lulu in Mexico City
Tom Allen, Musella Lasiocarpa, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LULU, MEXICO CITY
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: Tom Allen’s solo exhibition “Là-bas” is on view at Lulu in Mexico City through Saturday, August 17. The show features six new flower paintings by the Los Angeles–based artist, whose depictions of nature teem with color, energy, and eroticism.
Installation view of “Là-bas,” 2019, at Lulu, Mexico City.
COURTESY LULU, MEXICO CITY
Installation view of “Là-bas,” 2019, at Lulu, Mexico City.
COURTESY LULU, MEXICO CITY
Tom Allen, Untitled, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LULU, MEXICO CITY
Installation view of “Là-bas,” 2019, at Lulu, Mexico City.
COURTESY LULU, MEXICO CITY
Tom Allen, Passiflora, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LULU, MEXICO CITY
Installation view of “Là-bas,” 2019, at Lulu, Mexico City.
COURTESY LULU, MEXICO CITY
Tom Allen, Nepenthe, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LULU, MEXICO CITY
Installation view of “Là-bas,” 2019, at Lulu, Mexico City.
COURTESY LULU, MEXICO CITY
Tom Allen, Mirrors (South of Heaven), 2019, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LULU, MEXICO CITY
