House Holds Wilbur Ross in Criminal Contempt, Venice Architecture Biennale, Museum Staffing Changes, and More: Morning Links from July 18, 2019

News
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to hold Commerce Secretary and noted art collector Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt for refusing to provide documents that pertain to the Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the census. The body also voted to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in criminal contempt.
[The New York Times]
The Talent
Jennifer Field has been hired to be executive director of the David Smith Estate; a catalogue raisonné for the artist is currently in the works. [ARTnews]
Just months in advance of the planned reopening of the Baker Museum in Naples, Florida, after extensive remodeling, its director, Frank Verpoorten, is out. The museum’s CEO and president, Kathleen van Bergen, said that “Frank and I have agreed to a mutual separation,” and that he is now an adviser. [Naples Daily News]
Tobias Ostrander, the chief curator of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, said that he is resigning after eight years to pursue independent projects. [Miami Herald]
Writing
Hannah Black, Ciarán Finlayson, and Tobi Haslett on the 2019 Whitney Biennial and the museum’s vice chair, Warren Kanders. [Artforum]
Claudia Rankine on white male privilege. [The New York Times Magazine]
Sarah Cascone interviewed the storied graffiti star Lady Pink. [Artnet News]
Podcasts and More
Allan Schwartzman and Charlotte Burns discussed the Venice Biennale. [In Other Words]
And here are details of the 2020 Venice Architecture Biennale. [Artforum]
Momofuku chef David Chang chatted with potter Adam Field about Korean pottery and what ceramics can convey about culture. [The David Chang Show]
On View
View photos of Los Angeles–based artist Tom Allen’s current show at Lulu in Mexico City. [ARTnews]
Leo Villareal has illuminated four London bridges as a new public artwork. [The Art Newspaper]