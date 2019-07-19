Pepe Mar, Jillian Mayer, and Asser Saint-Val Question Systems of Belief at David Castillo Gallery in Miami Beach
Installation view of “New Mythologies,” 2019, at David Castillo Gallery, Miami Beach.
ZACHARY BALBER/COURTESY DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “New Mythologies” is on view at David Castillo Gallery in Miami Beach through Saturday, August 31. The show, which explores the relationships between belief systems and art making, features work by Pepe Mar, Jillian Mayer, and Asser Saint-Val.
Pepe Mar, Red Leatherette, 2019, mixed media on wood panel in artist’s Plexi box.
ZACHARY BALBER/COURTESY DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY
Pepe Mar, Undone, 2019, mixed media on wood panel in artist’s Plexi box.
ZACHARY BALBER/COURTESY DAVID CASTILLO GALLERY
