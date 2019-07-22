ARTnews in Brief: Zeitz MOCAA Makes Two Curatorial Appointments and More from July 22, 2019

NIC BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Monday, July 22, 2019

A $10 M. Gift for the Worcester Art Museum

The Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts has received a $10 million donation from the C. Jean & Myles McDonough Charitable Foundation, the largest single donation in the institution’s history. In 2015, the foundation gave the museum a $4 million endowment gift for its directorship. Matthias Waschek, WAM’s director, said in a statement that the gift “reflects Jean’s lifelong devotion to the museum, which she describes as her second home. For years, she served as a forward-thinking trustee and as a docent extraordinaire, who introduced thousands of school children to the museum collection.”

CAPC Musée d’Art Contemporain Bordeaux Gets New Director

The CAPC Musée d’Art Contemporarin Bordeaux in France has picked Sandra Patron as its new director. Patron is currently the director of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sérignan, France, and she will start in her new position in September. She fills a position that has been open for about a year, after Maria Inés Rodriguez, the museum’s former head, was fired, sparking controversy.

Zeitz MOCAA Makes Two Curatorial Appointments

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town has hired Storm Janse van Rensburg as senior curator and promoted Tandazani Dhlakama to the position of assistant curator. Janse van Rensburg most recently served as head curator of exhibitions at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, and he has curated shows elsewhere in the United States, South Africa, and Germany. Dhlakama, who joined Zeitz MOCAA in 2017, has worked as education manager at the museum’s Centre for Art Education.