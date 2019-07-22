Forensic Architecture Pulls Out of Biennial, Marisa Merz Has Died—and More Morning Links from July 22, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Forensic Architecture, whose artwork in the Whitney Biennial addressed directly the controversy over Warren B. Kanders, the vice chair of the Whitney’s board, is now the eighth artist to withdraw their work from the biennial over that controversy.
[ARTnews]
Architect Cesar Pelli died on Friday at the age of 92. [New York Times]
The Palais de Tokyo has named Emma Lavigne as its first female president. [ARTnews]
The three original tapes recording the Apollo 11 moon landing sold for $1.82 million at Sotheby’s on Saturday. [CNN]
Judy Chicago is set to receive her first retrospective in May of 2020 at San Francisco’s de Young Museum. “I’ve been working for a long time,” Chicago told ARTnews, as her famed work The Dinner Party approaches its 40th anniversary. “I used to say I hope I lived long enough to come out from behind the shadow of The Dinner Party.” [ARTnews]
Painter Ed Clark has joined the stable of Hauser & Wirth gallery. [ARTnews]
Marisa Merz
Marisa Merz, a pioneering Arte Povera artist, died on Friday at the age of 93. [ARTnews]
Here’s a look back at a couple of her seminal works. Merz is known for her sculptures that blend ready-made objects with intricately crafted structures, but she was also a prolific painter. [ARTnews]
Take a look at the transformative, Cindy Sherman-esque self-portraits of Christopher Smith. [New Yorker]
Top 200 collectors Dasha Zhukova and Stavros Niarchos are now engaged. [Page Six]
The Louvre has partnered with cruise company Ponant to organize two cruises that will embark in 2020, one going from Athens to Venice, and the other from Muscat, Oman to Abu Dhabi. Each trip will be decked out with a curated selection of artwork on board, naturally.[Designboom]