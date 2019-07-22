ARTnews

 

Brittney Leeanne Williams, Jake Troyli, and Bianca Nemelc Reinterpret the Nude at Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago

07/22/19

Installation view of "Show Me Yours," 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago

Installation view of “Show Me Yours,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.

Today’s show: The group exhibition “Show Me Yours” is on view at Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago through Saturday, August 17. The show, which coincides with the gallery’s presentation of figurative fiber works by Cheryl Pope, features works by Brittney Leeanne Williams, Jake Troyli, and Bianca Nemelc, who examine trauma, identity, and gender as they relate to the nude body.

