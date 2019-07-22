Brittney Leeanne Williams, Jake Troyli, and Bianca Nemelc Reinterpret the Nude at Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago
Installation view of “Show Me Yours,” 2019, at Monique Meloche Gallery, Chicago.
RCH PHOTOGRAPHY/COURTESY MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “Show Me Yours” is on view at Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago through Saturday, August 17. The show, which coincides with the gallery’s presentation of figurative fiber works by Cheryl Pope, features works by Brittney Leeanne Williams, Jake Troyli, and Bianca Nemelc, who examine trauma, identity, and gender as they relate to the nude body.
Jake Troyli, High noon at Ranchland®, 2019, oil and graphite on un-stretched cotton canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Bianca Nemelc,
Mujer Y el Agua #2, 2019, acrylic on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Brittney Leeanne Williams, Lemon Tree, 2019, oil and acrylic on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Jake Troyli, The next best thing to Napoleonic, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
Brittney Leeanne Williams, Blue Desert, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MONIQUE MELOCHE GALLERY, CHICAGO
