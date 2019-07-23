ARTnews

 

Patricia Domínguez Mines the Histories of South American Healing Practices at Gasworks in London

Installation view of "Patricia Domínguez: Green Irises," 2019, at Gasworks, London

Installation view of “Patricia Domínguez: Green Irises,” 2019, at Gasworks, London.

ANDY KEATE/COURTESY THE ARTIST

Today’s show: Patricia Domínguez’s first U.K. solo exhibition, titled “Green Irises,” is on view at Gasworks in London through Sunday, September 8. A multi-screen video installation, sculptural altars and totem figures, watercolors, assemblages, and ceramics figure in the show, which is part of the artist’s ongoing exploration of ethnobotany in South America.

