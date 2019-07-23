Patricia Domínguez Mines the Histories of South American Healing Practices at Gasworks in London
Installation view of “Patricia Domínguez: Green Irises,” 2019, at Gasworks, London.
ANDY KEATE/COURTESY THE ARTIST
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: Patricia Domínguez’s first U.K. solo exhibition, titled “Green Irises,” is on view at Gasworks in London through Sunday, September 8. A multi-screen video installation, sculptural altars and totem figures, watercolors, assemblages, and ceramics figure in the show, which is part of the artist’s ongoing exploration of ethnobotany in South America.
Patricia Domínguez, Plant Saga, 2019, watercolor on paper.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GASWORKS
