Expanding Labor Movements at American Museums, an Obituary for Curator John Crawford Lunsford, and More: Morning Links from July 23, 2019

Artists
Artist Elisabeth Kley wrote a tribute to the recently departed Joyce Pensato. “I was finishing up a one-month stay at Joan Mitchell’s house in France when I met Joyce. It was July 1981, and Joan had awed me with tales of affairs with Giacometti and Beckett while dissecting my childhood, my romantic life, and anything else I might confide.” [Artforum]
WSJ magazine has a long profile of “Lee Ufan’s quietly groundbreaking five-decade career,”with tales of boulder–hunting and talk of big exhibitions at the Hirshhorn Museum and the Dia Art Foundation. [The Wall Street Journal]
New York
Here’s a deep dive into the social circle of the billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who earlier this month was charged with sex trafficking. Among the politicians, socialites, journalists, filmmakers, and other powerful players named is art dealer Leah Kleman. [Intelligencer]
Chef John Fraser has launched a tomato-focused menu at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Dining Room. “By showcasing one single best ingredient, we are mimicking the way the museum acts and reacts,” Fraser said. [New York Post]
Labor
An analysis of the state of labor and compensation in the arts, and the expanding number of unions being formed at cultural institutions around the country. [The New York Times]
Lives
An obituary for John Crawford Lunsford, who worked at the Dallas Museum of Art for nearly 30 years, serving as associate curator, senior curator, and interim director. He built up the museum’s collections of African and Pre-Columbian art, and established its collection of Oceanic art. [Dallas News]
The photographer Ida Wyman, who documented life in American cities during the 1940s and 1950s, has died at 93. Here’s a look at some of her most striking images and portraits. [The Guardian]
Screens
The New Yorker takes up the question, “Should There Be an Emoji for Everything?” [The New Yorker]
Exhibitions
View images of Patricia Domínguez’s first solo exhibition in the United Kingdom, which is being presented by Gasworks in London. The show, titled “Green Irises”, features a multi-screen video, watercolors, ceramics, and other works. [ARTnews]
A look at artist and activist Lola Flash’s ongoing show “[sur]passing” at Autograph in London. The exhibition features portraits exploring black identity. [The Guardian]
More than 100 artists have work in a big exhibition in Red Hook, Brooklyn. “The seasonal pop-up is the brainchild of two of the city’s largest artist-run organizations—the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition and ChaShaMa—and promises to be an ‘epic’ showcase of ‘Brooklyn art now’ in a building brimming with history.” [Brooklyn Daily Eagle]