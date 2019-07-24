Boris Johnson Worries U.K. Art World, Portland Art Museum Lawsuit Settled, and More: Morning Links from July 24, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Politics
With Boris Johnson having been named the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, British artists are worried for their country’s future. Michael Elmgreen, of the duo Elmgreen & Dragset, said, “It is ridiculous to hear him being so nationalistic now; it didn’t seem to bother him that big chunks of London were sold off to foreign investors during his terms as mayor.” [The Art Newspaper]
James Rondeau, the Art Institute of Chicago’s director, on why his museum delayed an exhibition of Native American Mimbres pottery: “The postponement represents our awareness of the extraordinary learning curve, where as a museum we had to say, ‘We know a lot; we don’t know enough.’ ” [Artnet News]
David Hammons
In conjunction with a current show at Hauser & Wirth in Los Angeles, David Hammons is putting out a limited-edition set of Ornette Coleman’s jazz music. [ARTnews]
Museums
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is reportedly attempting a daring act: “Tearing itself apart in plain view, but hiding the mess.” [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Here’s a quick profile of a chemist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art who is trying to come up with a “Rosetta stone of volatile chemicals that are in modern materials, so we can determine what levels are problematic for different types of art.” [National Geographic]
Pictures
See images of the exhibition “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism and Spacemaking” at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood, California. [ARTnews]
Money
The Portland Art Museum in Oregon has settled a $4.6 million lawsuit in which the institution alleged that a caretaker had stopped a benefactor from giving a major gift to the institution. [Portland Press Herald]
The caregiver will appeal the Portland Museum of Art case. [Portland Press Herald]
Artist and philanthropist Jane Walentas has given $5 million to Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Butter Sculptures
There’s a butter sculpture of the Apollo 11 crew at Ohio’s state fair, and you might say it’s out of this world. [The Columbus Dispatch]