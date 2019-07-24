Marianne Boesky Now Reps Gina Beavers, Painter of Luscious Food Porn, Instagram Magic

© GINA BEAVERS/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND MARIANNE BOESKY GALLERY

Marianne Boesky Gallery, which has spaces in New York and Aspen, has added Gina Beavers to its roster. The artist, whose work figures in the gallery’s ongoing group exhibition “Painting/Sculpture,” will have a solo exhibition with the enterprise in 2020.

Beavers, who will continue working with Foxy Production in New York, is best known for her sculptural paintings, which function as humorous, incisive commentaries on modern life. She draws inspiration for many of her works from digital images and Internet culture, examining phenomena like selfies and “food porn.”

The artist’s first solo museum show, “Gina Beavers: The Life I Deserve,” is currently on view at MoMA PS1 in New York. She has previously shown work at Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, Cheim and Read, the Abrons Art Center, and the Flag Art Center in New York, along with Carl Kostyal in London, Michael Benevento in Los Angeles, the Kentucky Museum of Contemporary Art in Louisville, and the William Benton Museum of Art in Connecticut, among other venues.

Dealer Marianne Boesky said in a statement, “Gina’s works are incredible in their articulation of critical conversations in both contemporary art practice and in our wider society. She has an innate ability to play with and push the limits of our understanding of artistic hierarchies and disciplines, as well as to reflect to us our own cultural ideals—for better or worse.”