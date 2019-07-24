ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

Artists Explore Queer Nightlife and Activism at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood

By Posted 07/24/19 8:00 am

Installation view, "Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking," 2019, at ONE Gallery, West Hollywood

Installation view, “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking,” 2019, at ONE Gallery, West Hollywood.

MONICA OROZCO

Today’s show: The group exhibition “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking” is on view at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood, California, through Sunday, October 20. The show, which opened on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, features work by Angélica Becerra, Edxi Betts, Bryatt Bryant, Diana Davies, Andrew Jaramillo, Mario Sandoval, Judy Ornelas Sisneros, and other artists and collectives. The presentation is organized into four thematic sections: Police Raids and Resistance, Contemporary Activism, Los Angeles Nightlife, and Contemporary Art Meditations.

