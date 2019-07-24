Artists Explore Queer Nightlife and Activism at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood

Installation view, “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking,” 2019, at ONE Gallery, West Hollywood.
MONICA OROZCO
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking” is on view at ONE Gallery in West Hollywood, California, through Sunday, October 20. The show, which opened on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, features work by Angélica Becerra, Edxi Betts, Bryatt Bryant, Diana Davies, Andrew Jaramillo, Mario Sandoval, Judy Ornelas Sisneros, and other artists and collectives. The presentation is organized into four thematic sections: Police Raids and Resistance, Contemporary Activism, Los Angeles Nightlife, and Contemporary Art Meditations.
-
-
Installation view, “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking,” 2019, at ONE Gallery, West Hollywood.
-
-
Sylvia Ray Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, Barbara Deming, and Kady Vandeurs photographed by Diana Davies in 1973.
COURTESY NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARIES MANUSCRIPT AND ARCHIVES DIVISION
-
-
Mario Sandoval, Jazzmun Nichala Crayton at Circus
Disco, Hollywood, 2000.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
-
-
Installation view, “Liberate the Bar! Queer Nightlife, Activism, and Spacemaking,” 2019, at ONE Gallery, West Hollywood.
-
-
Mario Sandoval, Escandalo Revival at Arena
Nightclub, Hollywood, 2002.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
-
-
Edxi betts, STOP, 2012, digital illustration on Sintra.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
-
-
Mario Sandoval, Dancing at Arena Nightclub,
Hollywood, 1997.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
-
-
Bryatt Bryant, Brandy X and Kiki at Mustache, Los Angeles, 2012.
COURTESY THE ARTIST
-
-
Rafa Esparza and Gabriela Ruiz, Nostra Fiesta, 2019, video and wall installation.
MONICA OROZCO/COURTESY THE ARTISTS