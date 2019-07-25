Susanne Hofer’s Lyrical Projections at Fresh Window Gallery in Brooklyn
Susanne Hofer, Wohnmaschine, 2019, projection on cardboard boxes, sound.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Today’s show: Susanne Hofer’s solo exhibition “Slamming Doors and a Rocking Ship” is on view at Fresh Window Gallery in Brooklyn through Sunday, August 4. The presentation features multimedia works focused on temporary housing, urban life, and abandoned spaces.
Installation view of “Slamming Doors and a Rocking Ship,” 2019, at Fresh Window Gallery, Brooklyn.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Installation view of “Slamming Doors and a Rocking Ship,” 2019, at Fresh Window Gallery, Brooklyn.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Susanne Hofer, Dancing, 2017, video HD loop, edition of three.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Susanne Hofer, Roundelay, 2018, wall projection, loop, edition of three.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Installation view of “Slamming Doors and a Rocking Ship,” 2019, at Fresh Window Gallery, Brooklyn.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Susanne Hofer, Corner Piece Nr. 2, print on Plexiglas triangle, edition of three.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Susanne Hofer, Roundelay, 2018, wall projection, loop, edition of three.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Installation view of “Slamming Doors and a Rocking Ship,” 2019, at Fresh Window Gallery, Brooklyn.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
Susanne Hofer, Wohnmaschine, 2019, projection on cardboard boxes, sound.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND FRESH WINDOW GALLERY
