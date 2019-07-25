Warren Kanders Resigns from the Whitney, Jay Gorney to Marlborough, and More: Morning Links from July 25, 2019

Warren Kanders
Warren Kanders has resigned as vice chairman of the Whitney Museum of American Art. [New York Times]
News
Sandra Patron has been tapped as director of CAPC Musée d’Art Contemporain de Bordeaux, France. [Artforum]
Top 200 collector Nancy Magoon is selling her home in Aspen, Colorado for $16.9 million. [Wall Street Journal]
Jay Gorney has joined Marlborough Galleryas senior director. [ARTnews]
Streetwear
Here’s a comprehensive story on the come-up of skate label turned mega-brand Supreme.
[GQ]
The most expensive pair of sneakers sold for $437,500 at Sotheby’s this week. [ARTnews]
Long Reads
Sebastian Smee writes of the Whitney Biennial controversy: “let’s be clear: The idea of moral purity in the arts is a fantasy. We are not going to return to innocence by hanging out with like-minded people at the Whitney as we contemplate a biennial where some of the works are poignantly missing.” [Washington Post]
Corin Hewitt’s show at the ICA, Richmond“harnesses individual experience to evoke something more foundational: sympathy as an echo distilled,” according to C. Klockner.
[Burnaway]
Leipzig, Germany’s Museum of Fine Arts is hosting “Point of No Return,” which features 300 works by over 100 East German artists to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Catherine Hickley writes, “The range of perspectives on the fall of the Berlin Wall is correspondingly diverse. But the mood is almost universally somber.” [New York Times]
On View
Take a look at Susanne Hofer’s show at Fresh Window gallery in Brooklyn. [ARTnews]
In New York City, the 8th Dominican Film Festival will show 70 films from Dominican filmmakers between July 23-28. [Hyperallergic]