Artists Explore Materials’ Second Lives at Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “Second Hand” is on view at the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai through Saturday, November 23. The show features works, drawn from the Art Jameel Collection, by 18 artists and collectives, including Adel Abdessemed, Haig Aivazian, Keita Miyazaki, Slavs and Tatars, Moffat Takadiwa, and Mario García Torres. Pieces on view have been created using repurposed and reworked materials like computer keys and car parts.
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
-
-
Moffat Takadiwa, Second Hand Information, 2014, computer keys.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND VIGO GALLERY
-
-
Keita Miyazaki, Barren Land, 2018, car parts and paper.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND ROSENFELD PORCINI GALLERY
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
-
-
Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.
MOHAMED SOMJI/COURTESY ART JAMEEL
© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.