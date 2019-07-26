ARTnews

 

Artists Explore Materials’ Second Lives at Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai

Installation view of “Second Hand,” 2019, at Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai.

Today’s show: The group exhibition “Second Hand” is on view at the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai through Saturday, November 23. The show features works, drawn from the Art Jameel Collection, by 18 artists and collectives, including Adel Abdessemed, Haig Aivazian, Keita Miyazaki, Slavs and Tatars, Moffat Takadiwa, and Mario García Torres. Pieces on view have been created using repurposed and reworked materials like computer keys and car parts. 

