Turmoil on the Whitney Board, a Fake Presidential Seal, Robert Mapplethorpe, and More: Morning Links from July 26, 2019

The Whitney
Robin Pogrebin and Elizabeth A. Harris report that hedge-funder Kenneth C. Griffin stepped down from the Whitney Museum’s board while on a phone call with other board members but then “apparently reconsidered, and decided to stay.” [The New York Times]
Questions
Anny Shaw: “Are exotic islands and big bucks the way to an artist’s heart?” [The Art Newspaper]
How did President Trump find himself speaking in front of a fake, satirical presidential seal? “This is the most petty piece of art I think I’ve ever designed,” said the person who designed the image. [The New York Times]
Arthur Lubow: “Has Robert Mapplethorpe’s moment passed?” [The New York Times]
Museums
Speaking of Mapplethorpe, the Guggenheim Museum has started a photography fellowship with funding from the late artist’s foundation. [Artforum]
Legacies
In a look back at Mad magazine, Jordan Orlando writes, “Like Marcel Duchamp drawing a mustache on the ‘Mona Lisa,’ Mad stamped Alfred E. Neuman onto an endless series of beloved public figures and fictional characters…” [The New Yorker]
A lawsuit is aiming to stop the destruction of a branch of the storied record store Amoeba Music in Hollywood. [Los Angeles Times]
Artists
The veteran Los Angeles photographer Anthony Hernandez spoke with Carolina A. Miranda. [Los Angeles Times]
Here’s artist Jacolby Satterwhite on the televison show Pose. [Frieze]
On View
Here are photographs of “Second Hand” at the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai, which includes work by Adel Abdessemed, Haig Aivazian, Keita Miyazaki, Slavs and Tatars, and more. [ARTnews]