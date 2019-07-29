ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

Tania Bruguera, Kevin Beasley, Lee Ufan, and Other Artists Examine Times of Upheaval at the Cranbrook Art Museum

By Posted 07/29/19 1:02 pm

Installation view of "Landlord Colors: On Art, Economy, and Materiality," 2019, at the Cranbrook Art Museum, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Installation view of “Landlord Colors: On Art, Economy, and Materiality,” 2019, at the Cranbrook Art Museum, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

SARAH BLANCHETTE/COURTESY CRANBROOK ART MUSEUM

Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.

© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Article Tags