Tania Bruguera, Kevin Beasley, Lee Ufan, and Other Artists Examine Times of Upheaval at the Cranbrook Art Museum
Installation view of “Landlord Colors: On Art, Economy, and Materiality,” 2019, at the Cranbrook Art Museum, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
SARAH BLANCHETTE/COURTESY CRANBROOK ART MUSEUM
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “Landlord Colors: On Art, Economy, and Materiality” is on view at the Cranbrook Art Museum in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, through Sunday, October 6. The show examines art-making in periods of economic and social turmoil in Italy, South Korea, Cuba, Greece, and Detroit, Michigan, featuring works by Lucio Fontana, Jannis Kounellis, Marisa Merz, Lee Ufan, Tania Bruguera, Kevin Beasley, Andreas Lolis, and many others.
