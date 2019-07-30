An Ode to Paper’s Many Possibilities at Beatriz Esguerra Art in Bogotá, Colombia
Installation view of “About Paper,” 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “About Paper” is on view at Beatriz Esguerra Art in Bogotá, Colombia, through Friday, August 23. Featuring paper-based works by Pablo Arrazola, Adriana Cuellar, Carlos Alarcon, and other artists, the presentation focuses on the material’s versatility in art-making.
-
-
Installation view of “About Paper,” 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Installation view of “About Paper,” 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Adriana Cuellar, Panther No.2, 2018, acrylic and pastel on industrial paper.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Carlos Alarcon, Paradox 08, 2019, graphite and thread on paper.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Pablo Arrazola, Serendipity No. 3, 2019, graphite on cut paper.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Installation view of “About Paper,” 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Santiago Uribe Holguin, Untitled No. 10, 2019, oil on paper.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Teresa Currea, Mosque with Flowers, 2019, pencil, ink and acrylic on hand-cut paper.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
-
-
Installation view of “About Paper,” 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia.
COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART
© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.