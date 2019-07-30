ARTnews

 

Pictures at an Exhibition

An Ode to Paper’s Many Possibilities at Beatriz Esguerra Art in Bogotá, Colombia

By Posted 07/30/19 8:00 am

Installation view of "About Paper," 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia

Installation view of “About Paper,” 2019, at Beatriz Esguerra Art, Bogotá, Colombia.

COURTESY BEATRIZ ESGUERRA ART

Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.

Today’s show: The group exhibition “About Paper” is on view at Beatriz Esguerra Art in Bogotá, Colombia, through Friday, August 23. Featuring paper-based works by Pablo Arrazola, Adriana Cuellar, Carlos Alarcon, and other artists, the presentation focuses on the material’s versatility in art-making.

© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Article Tags