Picasso in Beijing, Digital Art at the Bass Museum, and More: Morning Links from July 30, 2019

On View
Beijing’s UCCA Center for Contemporary Art is showing works from early in Picasso’s career. The show begs the question: “Would genius like Picasso’s thrive within the confinements of contemporary China?” [New York Times]
This fall, Shirin Neshat is set to put on a show of all Iranian women artists at the High Line Nine Galleries in collaboration with the non-profit Centre for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI). [The Art Newspaper]
Have a look at a group show of works on paper by Pablo Arrazola, Adriana Cuellar, Carlos Alarcon, and other artists at Beatriz Esguerra Art in Bogotá, Colombia. [ARTnews]
Food For Thought
Kunsthalle Basel’s director Elena Filipovic gets the profile treatment. [Cultured]
An in-depth reflection on the design for the New Museum’s sleek new expansion observes, “The block is not the messy, boozy, lowdown Bowery of yore. And the New Museum isn’t the scrappy counterculture start-up it once was, either.” [Intelligencer]
Jackson Pollock’s Mural (1943) has travelled the world continuously, being shown at various museums, since 2014. Louis Menand looks at the challenges of transporting and exhibiting a 20 foot long painting. [New Yorker]
A Times op-ed uses the tale of Auguste Rodin and his protégé Rainer Maria Rilke to answer the age-old question, “Do you have to be a jerk to be great?” [New York Times]
Summer Fun
Happy shark week! Here’s an “interview” with the shark in Damien Hirst’s formaldehyde tank. [Garage]
Here are dog-loving artist William Wegman’s ten favorite books. [Vulture]
Tomorrow, the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach will open a show of digital art, titled “Joyous Dystopia,” with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation’s Prototype Fund, on a dedicated Instagram account, @TheBassSquared. [ARTnews]
“Old Town Road,” the unequivocal song of the summer, broke the Billboard record for most consecutive weeks at the top of the hot 100 Chart.In case you missed it, Burnaway took a look at the crossroads between hip hop, country, and fine art. [Burnaway]