Surveying Diversity at New York’s Arts Institutions, Wendell Dayton (1938–2019), and More: Morning Links from July 31, 2019

TIM KNOX/DK IMAGES/SHUTTERSTOCK

Numbers

According to a new survey, two-thirds of all arts workers in New York are white. Nonwhite workers, the survey found, were particularly underrepresented in high-ranking positions at institutions. [The New York Times]

Portugal has seized works from the art collection of businessman José Berardo, who owes nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in debt and previously ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. Pieces by Joan Miró, Piet Mondrian, and Francis Bacon were among the works seized. [The Guardian]

After being convicted of grand larceny and fraud in the sale of paintings by Pablo Picasso and other modernists, dealer Timothy Sammons has been sentenced to four to twelve years in prison. [Artnet News]

Lives

Wendell Dayton, a Californian sculptor of metal abstractions whose work was surveyed by Blum & Poe gallery in Los Angeles last year, has died. [Press Release]

Changes

The New Art Dealers Alliance has added 17 members in advance of its first Chicago fair, due to open in September. [ARTnews]

The fine art logistics company Maquette has signed a lease on a 46,860-square-foot space in Long Island City, New York. [Page Six]

On View

The design duo Rael San Fratello has created a seesaw installation that connects children along both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. The point, one half of the duo said, was to create a “literal fulcrum for the US-Mexico relations.” [The Art Newspaper]

Chaédria LaBouvier, the curator of the Guggenheim Museum’s current exhibition about Jean-Michel Basquiat, gets the profile treatment. [The New York Times]

See images of Heike Kabisch’s current exhibition at ChertLüdde gallery in Berlin. [ARTnews]

Inspirations

British Nigerian musician Tony Njoku has said his new album is inspired by Olafur Eliasson’s current exhibition at Tate Modern in London. [i-D]