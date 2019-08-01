Arizona Sues Sacklers, David Byrne on His Stage Show, and More: Morning Links from July 30, 2019

SHUTTERSTOCK

Philanthropy

Arizona has filed an “audacious lawsuit” against the Sackler family “to return what the state said were billions of dollars looted from the company” they own, the opioid maker Purdue Pharma, Adam Liptak writes. A spokesperson for the Sacklers, who have been major arts philanthropists, repudiated the claims and said they would fight them in court. [The New York Times]

Andrea K. Scott on protests against the Sackler family, Warren B. Kanders at the Whitney, and others: “Anybody who doubts the power of artists to effect real-world change is not keeping up with the news.” [The New Yorker]

Artists

David Byrne discussed his new stage show, American Utopia: “It’s not particularly autobiographical. This is different from Springsteen’s show. I do tell a couple of anecdotes from my life, but mostly it’s broader than me.” [Vulture]

Martin Bailey: “A painting in the Duke of Wellington’s collection which was attributed to a minor north Italian artist is being upgraded to Titian’s workshop—or even possibly partly by the master.” [The Art Newspaper]

In Memoriam

Johan Thom on the South African artist and organizer David Koloane, who died earlier this month at the age of 81: “I loved David Koloane. He was kind and decent and an excellent, multifaceted artist.” [Artforum]

Curator Thomas M. Lax remembers the life, work, and mentorship of Douglas Crimp, the art historian, activist, curator, and critic who died in early July, at 74. [Frieze]

The Law

London-based dealer Joseph Nahmad has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. He could face jail time. [Evening Standard]

Maria Dinzeo: “A jury of three men and nine women began deliberating Wednesday the fate of two men on trial in the deaths of 36 people in a fire at the Ghost Ship artist collective” in Oakland, California. [Courthouse News]

The Market

Returns for resold works by women artists have outpaced those of men on the auction block during the past six years, according to a new report from Sotheby’s. [ARTnews]

For the “Show Us Your Wall” feature in the Times, businesswoman and artist Desirée Venn Frederic and information technology engineer and artist Tony Gyepi-Garbrah present their art collection. [The New York Times]

On View

View images from the 15-artist group show “The Big Diversion,” which is on view at Ceysson & Bénétière in Paris. [ARTnews]

And here are photos of Nicolas Party’s current exhibition at the Modern Institute in Glasgow. [Contemporary Art Daily]