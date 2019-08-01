Fifteen Artists Create a ‘Big Diversion’ at Ceysson & Bénétière in Paris
Installation view of “The Big Diversion,” 2019, at Ceysson & Bénétière, Paris.
© AURELIEN MOLE/COURTESY CEYSSON & BÉNÉTIÈRE
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: The group exhibition “The Big Diversion” is on view at Ceysson & Bénétière in Paris through Saturday, August 3. The show, which is curated by Léa Chauvel-Lévy, focuses on the legacy of the Supports/Surface movement. It features works by 15 artists, including Louis Cane, Hector Castells Matutano, Chocqueuse Laetitia, Mathilde Denize, and Antoine Donzeaud.
