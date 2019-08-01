Dealer Dennis Yares Takes Over Mary Boone’s Midtown Manhattan Space

COURTESY YARES FINE ART

The luxe gallery space in Midtown Manhattan that incarcerated art dealer Mary Boone once called home now has a new tenant: Dennis Yares’s gallery Yares Art, which specializes in Color Field painting.

Yares, which first took a lease across the hall from Boone in 745 Fifth Avenue in 2016, will expand into the storied dealer’s old space, bringing his total footprint to 8,000 square feet. It will include storage space, additional offices, and galleries.

The space, on the building’s fourth floor, has been vacant since Boone went to federal prison in May for falsifying her tax returns. She was sentenced to 30 months, leading her to close her 42-year-old business.

Boone had occupied the space since 2000, and hosted shows there by artists such as Ross Bleckner, David Salle, Barbara Kruger, Ai Weiwei, and Hilary Harkness.

An exact date for the opening of the expanded Yares Art has not yet been announced, but a show of paintings by the German abstract painter Friedel Dzubas will take place in the fall, in conjunction with the release of a monograph on his career by art historian Patricia Lewy. Following the Dzubas show, an exhibition will go on view of works by Larry Poons from 1981 through 2001. It will be titled “Particle Paintings.”

In addition to its New York outpost, Yares Art has locations in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Palm Springs, California. Some of its recent shows have focused on Manuel Neri, Milton Avery, and Fletcher Benton. The gallery was founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1964.