Contemporary and Historical Works Tell Queer Narratives at the Oakland Museum of California

08/02/19

Rick Gerharter, 'Photograph of Stop AIDS Now or Else (SANOE) activists blocking the Golden Gate Bridge,' 1989

Today’s show: The exhibition “Queer California: Untold Stories” is on view at the Oakland Museum of California through Sunday, August 11. The presentation highlights instances of social activism through contemporary pieces as well as historical photographs, archival documents, costumes, and ephemera like zines, stickers, pins, and flyers. It also features a participatory gallery where visitors can share their own experiences.

