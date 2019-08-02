Contemporary and Historical Works Tell Queer Narratives at the Oakland Museum of California
Rick Gerharter, Photograph of Stop AIDS Now or Else (SANOE) activists blocking the Golden Gate Bridge, 1989.
Today’s show: The exhibition “Queer California: Untold Stories” is on view at the Oakland Museum of California through Sunday, August 11. The presentation highlights instances of social activism through contemporary pieces as well as historical photographs, archival documents, costumes, and ephemera like zines, stickers, pins, and flyers. It also features a participatory gallery where visitors can share their own experiences.
Lenn Keller, Black lesbian glockenspiel player w/ SF Lesbian & Gay Freedom Band, SF Pride Parade, 1983, digital print.
COLLECTION OF LENN KELLER
Clay Geerdes, Cockettes in HOT GREEKS, 1972, digital print in house.
COLLECTION OF DAVID MILLER
Amanda Curreri, Misfits 1979 (Sex and Art), 2013, hand-dyed, screen-printed, sewn fabric.
COLLECTION OF AMANDA CURRERI
The Lesbian Tide, May 1972, publication.
COLLECTION OF ONE NATIONAL GAY & LESBIAN ARCHIVES AT THE USC LIBRARIES/COURTESY DAVID EVANS FRANTZ
Chris E.Vargas, Pronoun Showdown, 2015, vinyl.
COLLECTION OF CHRIS VARGAS
Gilbert Baker, Signed prototype for original 8-color Rainbow Flag, 1978, hand-dyed and sewn fabric, mounted on stretched canvas.
COLLECTION OF GLBT HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Clay Geerdes, Sylvester in Braids, 1971, digital print.
COLLECTION OF DAVID MILLER
UNITED IN STRUGGLE BiPOL 1992 THE LESBIAN GAY BISEXUAL
TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY, button.
COLLECTION OF GLBT HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Helen Nestor, Tony and Alan are Rearing Tony’s Son, Jon, 1977, gelatin silver print.
OMCA COLLECTION
