Trouble at the Seattle Art Fair, Los Angeles’ Art Lending Fund, and More: Morning Links from August 2, 2019

Goings On
The New Museum’s new video installation, “Mirror/Echo/Tilt”, by Melanie Crean, Shaun Leonardo and Sable Elyse Smith creates “an unusually intimate meeting of art, education and social action.” [New York Times]
The Baltimore Museum of Art has announced “2020 Vision”: a year of exhibitions focused exclusively on work by female artists. [The Art Newspaper]
The absence of blue chip galleries such as Gagosian and David Zwirner and the death of collector Paul Allen have people wondering about the state of the Seattle Art Fair, which kicked off yesterday. [Crosscut]
News
Atlanta’s High Museum of Art has named Robin Howell the chair of its board of directors. [Artforum]
Dennis Yares has taken over Mary Boone’s former space in midtown Manhattan.
[ARTnews]
Mary Anne Carter has been officially confirmed as chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts under the Trump administration. [Artforum]
Friday Reads
Factory Records’ co-founder and art director Peter Saville sits down on the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s “Unknown Pleasures” to talk punk music, graphic design, and the artists that influenced him. [Frieze]
Jason Farago describes the Art Institute of Chicago’s “Manet and Modern Beauty,” a show centered around Manet’s final years, as “fresh, charming, a bit evasive and almost too stylish.” [New York Times]
Los Angeles’ Art Lending Fund is an investment fund that doesn’t own artwork “but has a secured a lien against each piece in case the owner can’t pay up.” [Los Angeles Times]
Check out a series of gestural, sunny gifs created by artist Saige Rowe. [Burnaway]