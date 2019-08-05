ARTnews in Brief: Blank Forms Hires Julia Trotta, and More from August 5, 2019

COURTESY BLANK FORMS

Monday, August 5, 2019

Julia Trotta Joins Blank Forms as Director of Advancement

Blank Forms, a New York-based roaming curatorial platform for music, sound art, and performance work of disparate kinds, has named Julia Trotta as its director of advancement, a new position for the organization. Trotta has previously worked as an independent curator and adviser, and currently, she’s in post-production on a film about art historian Linda Nochlin, who happens to have been her grandmother—and who penned the famous essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” for ARTnews in 1971. Trotta will begin her work with Blank Forms on September 9, 2019.

Zhang Enli Heads to Xavier Hufkens

Xavier Hufkens gallery in Brussels now represents Zhang Enli, the renowned Chinese painter best known for his gestural paintings that merge Chinese and Abstract Expressionist tendencies. The news was announced ahead of a solo show due to open at the gallery in September that will include recent paintings and an installation made of cardboard boxes.

Frye Art Museum Acquires Works at Seattle Art Fair

Using $25,000 in funds given to the institution by the Seattle Art Fair, the Frye Art Museum has acquired four works. The pieces picked up by the museum are by Jeffry Mitchell, Ko Kirk Yamahira, Mary Ann Peters, and Anthony White, and they came from booths at the fair by PDX Contemporary Art, Russo Lee Gallery, James Harris Gallery, and Greg Kucera Gallery, respectively.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art Names 2019 Louisiana Contemporary Prizes

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans has awarded the 2019 recipients of the Louisiana Contemporary prizes, which honor four artists from the state each year. The lead award, the Helis Foundation Art Prize, comes with $5,000 and was given to Jessica Strahan for her paintings that depict the African Diaspora through the context of her life in New Orleans. The other three artists awarded were photographer Sarrah Danziger, printmaker Thomas Deaton, and mixed-media sculptor Rachel David, all of whom were chosen by the guest juror, the Whitney Museum’s director of curatorial initiatives, David Breslin.

Abrons Art Center Announces AIRspace Residents for 2019-2020

New York’s Abrons Art Center has announced its AIRspace residents for 2019-2020. Charisse Pearlina Weston, Arisleyda Dilone, Elliot Jerome Brown Jr., and Alicia Mersy will be granted a monetary stipend, a studio, exhibition opportunities, and professional development support through the center.

Tribeca Gallery Walk Plans Second Edition

With various enterprises moving their business to New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, the Tribeca Gallery Walk has detailed its second edition. Set to take place on September 14, the event will include Canada and James Cohan Gallery, which are newly reopening after moving to the Lower East Side, as well as Andrew Kreps Gallery and Kaufmann Repetto, which were formerly located in Chelsea. Also participating are Postmasters Gallery, Queer Thoughts, Bortolami, and more.