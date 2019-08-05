ARTnews in Brief: Nicodim Gallery Moves to Downtown Los Angeles, and More from August 6, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KOHN GALLERY, LOS ANGELES

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Los Angeles’s Nicodim Gallery Heads Downtown

Nicodim Gallery in Los Angeles, which has been located in Boyle Heights since 2009, is moving to a new location downtown at 1700 South Santa Fe Avenue. The new space measures 10,000 square feet on the building’s ground floor, and its located just next to Susanne Vielmetter’s newly expanded home [add link]. The new location will open September 7 with Zimbabwe-based artist Moffat Takadiwa’s first U.S. solo exhibition. The gallery’s roster also includes Adrian Ghenie, John Duncan, Cristian Raduta, and others.

BAM Taps Teresita Fernández, Leo Villareal, and Hank Willis Thomas to Create Site-Specific Works

Teresita Fernández, Leo Villareal, and Hank Willis Thomas have all received commissions to create site-specific pieces for the Brooklyn Academy of Music. The commissions are funded by a $3.5 million grant from the Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust. Fernández will create a sculpture for the building[which building?]’s outdoor terrace, Villareal will install two large-scale light installations in different areas of BAM’s campus, and Thomas is set to create an original work for BAM that employs archival material [any more details? location?].

Kohn Gallery Now Represents Octavio Abúndez

Los Angeles’s Kohn Gallery has added the Guadalajara, Mexico–based conceptual artist Octavio Abúndez to its roster. Abúndez, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1981, is known for works in a variety of media that address questions of borders, systems, and history. He’s had solo shows at the Museo de Arte de Zapopan in Guadalajara, the Museo de las Artes de la Universidad de Guadalajara, Mexico, and elsewhere. His first one-person outing with Kohn will open in November.

Monday, August 5, 2019

Tribeca Gallery Walk Plans Second Edition

With various enterprises moving their business to New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, the Tribeca Gallery Walk has detailed its second edition. Set to take place on September 14, the event will include Canada and James Cohan Gallery, which are newly reopening after moving to the Lower East Side, as well as Andrew Kreps Gallery and Kaufmann Repetto, which were formerly located in Chelsea. Also participating are Postmasters Gallery, Queer Thoughts, Bortolami, and more.

Abrons Art Center Announces AIRspace Residents for 2019-2020

New York’s Abrons Art Center has announced its AIRspace residents for 2019-2020. Charisse Pearlina Weston, Arisleyda Dilone, Elliot Jerome Brown Jr., and Alicia Mersy will be granted a monetary stipend, a studio, exhibition opportunities, and professional development support through the center.

COURTESY BLANK FORMS

Julia Trotta Joins Blank Forms as Director of Advancement

Blank Forms, a New York-based roaming curatorial platform for music, sound art, and performance work of disparate kinds, has named Julia Trotta as its director of advancement, a new position for the organization. Trotta has previously worked as an independent curator and adviser, and currently, she’s in post-production on a film about art historian Linda Nochlin, who happens to have been her grandmother—and who penned the famous essay “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” for ARTnews in 1971. Trotta will begin her work with Blank Forms on September 9, 2019.

Zhang Enli Heads to Xavier Hufkens

Xavier Hufkens gallery in Brussels now represents Zhang Enli, the renowned Chinese painter best known for his gestural paintings that merge Chinese and Abstract Expressionist tendencies. The news was announced ahead of a solo show due to open at the gallery in September that will include recent paintings and an installation made of cardboard boxes.

Frye Art Museum Acquires Works at Seattle Art Fair

Using $25,000 in funds given to the institution by the Seattle Art Fair, the Frye Art Museum has acquired four works. The pieces picked up by the museum are by Jeffry Mitchell, Ko Kirk Yamahira, Mary Ann Peters, and Anthony White, and they came from booths at the fair by PDX Contemporary Art, Russo Lee Gallery, James Harris Gallery, and Greg Kucera Gallery, respectively.

Ogden Museum of Southern Art Names 2019 Louisiana Contemporary Prizes

The Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans has awarded the 2019 recipients of the Louisiana Contemporary prizes, which honor four artists from the state each year. The lead award, the Helis Foundation Art Prize, comes with $5,000 and was given to Jessica Strahan for her paintings that depict the African Diaspora through the context of her life in New Orleans. The other three artists awarded were photographer Sarrah Danziger, printmaker Thomas Deaton, and mixed-media sculptor Rachel David, all of whom were chosen by the guest juror, the Whitney Museum’s director of curatorial initiatives, David Breslin.