Spencer Longo Imagines Distant Futures at Garden in Los Angeles
Installation view of “5,000 A.D.,” 2019, at Garden, Los Angeles.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: Spencer Longo’s solo exhibition, “5,000 A.D.”, is on view at Garden in Los Angeles through Saturday, August 31. The show features 21 graphite drawings on paper, many of which feature stars, cacti, and bacterial shapes.
Spencer Longo, Male Crisis Pro-GENITor, 2019, graphite on paper in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Spencer Longo, Male C-RI-SI-S, 2019, graphite on board in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “5,000 A.D.,” 2019, at Garden, Los Angeles.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Spencer Longo, LMK Flower Power (Dark), 2019, graphite on paper in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Spencer Longo, LMK Flower Power (Light), 2019, graphite on paper in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Spencer Longo, SEED Bomb 1, 2018, graphite on paper in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Spencer Longo, SEA ORG, 2019, graphite on paper in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Installation view of “5,000 A.D.,” 2019, at Garden, Los Angeles.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
Spencer Longo, Mr. Cactus And His Bursting Sac (Scrotal Elephantits), 2019, graphite on paper in artist frame.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES
