Pictures at an Exhibition

Spencer Longo Imagines Distant Futures at Garden in Los Angeles

By Posted 08/05/19 8:00 am

Installation view of "5,000 A.D.," 2019, at Garden, Los Angeles

Installation view of “5,000 A.D.,” 2019, at Garden, Los Angeles.

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND GARDEN, LOS ANGELES

Today’s show: Spencer Longo’s solo exhibition, “5,000 A.D.”, is on view at Garden in Los Angeles through Saturday, August 31. The show features 21 graphite drawings on paper, many of which feature stars, cacti, and bacterial shapes.

