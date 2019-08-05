Tragedy at Tate Modern, Plans for the Notre Dame Rebuild, and More: Morning Links from August 5, 2019

News
A young boy was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at Tate Modern in London on Sunday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Service. The victim was reportedly in critical condition on Sunday. [ARTnews]
The plans to reconstruct Notre Dame Cathedral stipulate that it must be rebuilt to look just as it did before it caught fire in April. [The Art Newspaper]
Mary Anne Carter has been confirmed as the chairman for the National Endowment of the Arts under the Trump administration, which has frequently threatened to shutter the agency. [National Endowment of the Arts]
On View
“About Face: Stonewall, Revolt and New Queer Art” is now on view at Chicago’s Wrightwood 659. The group show features work by figures including Peter Hujar, Greer Lankton, and Roger Brown. [New York Times]
Spencer Longo’s “5,000 A.D.” is now on view at Garden gallery in Los Angeles. [ARTnews]
Indiana’s Chesterton Art Fair displayed art from 82 exhibitors this weekend. [NWI Times]
Eye Candy
The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, devoted to the Bauhaus artist’s legacy, will open in Aspen, Colorado, in the summer of 2022. [New York Times]
Chinese photographer Guanyu Xu creates installations inspired by American media, censorship, and past experience of hiding his sexuality. [The New Yorker]
Dutch artist Leon Keer has painted a Wifi symbol on the Swiss Alps. [Designboom]