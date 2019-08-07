Jenny Holzer’s Text Work Gets Projected onto Rolling Italian Hills

Jenny Holzer, Xenon for Monterrey, 2001.
COURTESY THE ARTIST/ROBERTO ORTIZ GIACOMAN
Pictures at an Exhibition presents images of one notable show every weekday.
Today’s show: “Tutta la verità (The Whole Truth),” a solo show of work by Jenny Holzer at the Palazzo della Ragione in Bergamo, Italy, is on view through September 1. The show, curated by Lorenzo Giusti, surveys different mediums, from light projections of her signature text-based work to bench sculptures. The show opened in May, two months after her major retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao opened.
Jenny Holzer, Survival: Use What Is Dominant…, 1989.
©
2019 Jenny Holzer/LARRY LAME
Jenny Holzer, Kind of Blue, 2012.
©
2019 Jenny Holzer/Collin LaFleche
Jenny Holzer, Xenon for Bordeaux and Paris 3, 2001.
©
2019 Jenny Holzer/ATTILIO MARANZANO
Jenny Holzer, Installation for Bordeaux, 2001
©
2019 Jenny Holzer/FREDERIC DELPECH
Jenny Holzer, Xenon for Monterrey, 2001.
COURTESY THE ARTIST/ROBERTO ORTIZ GIACOMAN
Jenny Holzer, New Corner, 2011.
©
2019 Jenny Holzer/SANG TAE KIM