Pictures at an Exhibition

Jenny Holzer’s Text Work Gets Projected onto Rolling Italian Hills

By Posted 08/07/19 8:00 am

Jenny Holzer, Xenon for Monterrey, 2001.

COURTESY THE ARTIST/ROBERTO ORTIZ GIACOMAN

Today’s show: “Tutta la verità (The Whole Truth),” a solo show of work by Jenny Holzer at the Palazzo della Ragione in Bergamo, Italy, is on view through September 1. The show, curated by Lorenzo Giusti, surveys different mediums, from light projections of her signature text-based work to bench sculptures. The show opened in May, two months after her major retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao opened.

