Toni Morrison Dead at 88, Fourth Sotheby’s Stakeholder Files Suit, and More: Morning Links from August 7, 2019

Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison, whose work addressed complicated histories of racism in America, has died at age 88. Most famous for her novel Beloved, she also wrote essays about whiteness and anti-blackness in the U.S. [The New York Times]
Flashback: Here’s a 2003 profile of Morrison that critic Hilton Als wrote. [The New Yorker]
Market
A fourth Sotheby’s shareholder has filed suit against the auction house with the hope of halting its sale to Patrick Drahi. The sale, which would take Sotheby’s private, is said to be worth $3.7 billion. [The Art Newspaper]
Man about town David Geffen, who has ranked on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list, hosted a fancy yacht party in the Balearics with Jeff Bezos and the former chief of Goldman Sachs. [Bloomberg]
Collector Suzanne Deal Booth, who has also appeared on the Top 200 list, has given $1 million to the University of Chicago’s art conservation efforts. [Artforum]
Art Selfies
Celebrities are reportedly facing copyright infringement lawsuits for taking selfies with street art. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Around New York
The basement bathroom at the New Museum in New York has been named a finalist in a competition for the best bathrooms in America. [Press Release]
Kyle Chayka writes on Artforum as it recovers from sexual harassment allegations against its former publisher, Knight Landesman. [Columbia Journalism Review]
Parties
Read a report from the Aspen Art Museum’s ArtCrush benefit, which was attended by so many notables that one dealer remarked, “If a bomb went off in here, it would take out half the art world.” [The Art Newspaper]