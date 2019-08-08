Stephen Ross Criticized for Trump Support, Kara Walker Pays Tribute to Toni Morrison, and More: More: Morning Links from August 8, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Top Stories
Stephen M. Ross, the developer behind Hudson Yards in New York and a board member of the Shed, is being criticized for his decision to host a fundraiser for President Trump. [ARTnews]
Billionaire Leslie H. Wexner, who’s been a significant funder of the Wexner Center for the Arts at the Ohio State University in Columbus, said his onetime money manager, Jeffrey Epstein, “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, is currently facing charges of sex trafficking involving girls as young as 14. [The New York Times]
R.I.P.
Kara Walker pays tribute to Toni Morrison in a new work that will run on the cover of the New Yorker next week. [@karawalker/Instagram]
The musician and poet David Berman has died at the age of 52. Berman made a number of albums as the Silver Jews and had just released his first new music in a decade under the name Purple Mountains. [Variety]
Artists
Antwaun Sargent visits with the performance artist Okwui Okpokwasili, who won a MacArthur “Genius Grant” last year. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
It’s part of a package of “15 New Creative Talents” by T that also includes pieces on Brian Rochefort, Diedrick Brackens, and more. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
Sam Gilliam gets the profile treatment from Brenda Cronin in advance of his solo outing at Dia:Beacon in Upstate New York. [The Wall Street Journal]
And here’s a look at the practice of Teresita Fernández. [Smithsonian.com]
The Talent
The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia in Athens has hired Jeffrey Richmond-Moll to be its American art curator. [Artforum]
On View
Take a look at “Libera. Tra Warhol, Vedova e Christo,” an exhibition examining Art Informel, geometric abstraction, and Arte Povera at the Galleria d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea di Bergamo in Italy. [ARTnews]